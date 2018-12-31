L&T firms up after winning orders

Larsen & Toubro rose 0.56% to Rs 1447.05 at 10:56 IST on BSE after the company said its construction arm won orders worth Rs 2084 crore.The announcement was made during trading hours today, 31 December 2018.
Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 88.08 points, or 0.24% to 36,164.80.
On the BSE, 29,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.46 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 1449.70 and a low of Rs 1440 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,469.60 on 1 February 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1,183.40 on 23 October 2018.
The power transmission and distribution business of L&T Construction has secured engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) orders worth Rs 2084 crore.
L&T's consolidated net profit rose 26.21% to Rs 2689.63 crore on 21.30% rise in net sales to Rs 32080.83 crore in Q2 September 2018 over Q2 September 2017.
Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over $18 billion in revenue.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU