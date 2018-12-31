L&T firms up after winning orders

rose 0.56% to Rs 1447.05 at 10:56 IST on BSE after the company said its construction arm won orders worth Rs 2084 crore.

The announcement was made during trading hours today, 31 December 2018.

Meanwhile, the was up 88.08 points, or 0.24% to 36,164.80.

On the BSE, 29,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.46 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 1449.70 and a low of Rs 1440 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,469.60 on 1 February 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1,183.40 on 23 October 2018.

The power transmission and distribution business of Construction has secured engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) orders worth Rs 2084 crore.

L&T's consolidated net profit rose 26.21% to Rs 2689.63 crore on 21.30% rise in net sales to Rs 32080.83 crore in Q2 September 2018 over Q2 September 2017.

is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, and with over $18 billion in revenue.

