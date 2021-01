L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering wins Mega EPCC contract from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery

Contract valued more than Rs 7000 cr

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering has won an order from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery (HRRL), a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and Government of Rajasthan.

The engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contract is for setting up a Dual Feed Cracker Unit (DFCU), EPCC-07 Package (capacity: 890 KTPA) for Rajasthan Refinery Project at Barmer, Rajasthan. The DFCU is the biggest EPCC contract awarded in the country to date in the Refinery and Petrochemical Sector. The unit is licensed by TechnipFMC.

