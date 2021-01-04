Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone achieves highest monthly cargo volume ever

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone announced that in month of December 2020 the company handled cargo volume of 27.2 MMT (includes cargo volume of 3.5 MMT of Krishnapatnam Port acquired in October 2020).

The growth excluding KPCL was 14% on month on month basis and 28% on year on year basis.

In December, 2020, Mundra port handled highest ever cargo volume of 15.24 MMT registering a cargo volume growth of 44% on year on year basis. It also achieved highest container throughput of 586952 TEU's and continues to be the largest container port in the country.

For 9MFY21, Mundra port handled cargo volume of 104 MMT, which was equivalent to the cargo volume it handled in 9MFY20 thus recovering the entire cargo volume decline of 30% in Q1FY21 due to covid.

