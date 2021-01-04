Jindal Steel & Power reports highest ever monthly production and sales in December 2020

Jindal Steel & Power reported their highest ever monthly production volumes with 7.27 lakh tonnes during December 2020. JSPL's integrated steel plant in Angul reported the highest ever monthly production to 4.16 lakh tonnes, JSPL's Raigarh steel plant also reported the highest monthly production to 3.11 lakh tonnes.

JSPL also reported the highest ever monthly sales of 7.11 lakh tonnes in December 2020.

The Company posted a record standalone Steel production of 19.3 lakh tonnes in Q3FY21 compared to 16.1 lakh tonnes in Q3FY20. JSPL's Standalone Steel sales also increased by 12% (Y-o-Y) to 18.8 lakh tonnes in Q3FY21 compared to 16.7 lakh tonnes in Q3FY20. JSPL's Steel exports increased by 18% (Y-o-Y) to 3.87 lakh tonnes in Q3FY21 contributing 21% to the total sales volumes.

