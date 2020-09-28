L&T Technology Services to provide engineering services for Tenneco's DRiV OE Ride Control business group

L&T Technology Services announced that it has been selected to provide engineering services for Tenneco's DRiV original equipment (OE) Ride Control business group.

LTTS will set-up a HUB Development Center to provide DRiV with additional engineering capacity in conventional damper and component development.

The HUB Development Center will also provide a hybrid, unified engineering business model for supporting established domains such as mechanical, product lifecycle management (PLM) and digital engineering. LTTS will also work with DRiV to modernize and upgrade engineering tools and create a global benchmarking framework for product lifecycle analysis.

