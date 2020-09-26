Sequent Scientific completes sale of investment held in Strides Pharma Science

Sequent Scientific has completed the sale of investments held by the company in Strides Pharma Science to Pronomz Ventures LLP on 25 September 2020.

The proceeds of the sale (net of taxes) will be predominantly utilised to consolidate the Company's shareholding in Provet Veteriner Urunleri San. Ve Tic.

A. S., Turkey (Provet) by acquiring 40% stake held by Dr. Husein Aydin in Provet, with the balance to be used to pare the outstanding debt of the Company.

