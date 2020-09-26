State Bank of India to consider issuance of AT1 Bonds upto Rs 5000 cr

On 30 September 2020

The Central Board of Directors of State Bank of India will meet on 30 September 2020 to consider the following -

1. To consider a proposal for raising of additional AT1 Bonds to the extent of Rs. 5,000 crore by way of issuance of Basel III compliant debt instruments in INR, within the overall capital plan earlier approved by the Board for raising Equity during FY 21.

2. The above issuance of additional AT 1 bonds will be subject to Regulatory and Govt. approvals, if any.

