Lakshmi Vilas Bank board to mull rights issue on 15 Oct

The board of the private sector commercial bank will consider rights issue of equity shares on Thursday, 15 October 2020.

The bank's board had earlier approved raising upto Rs 1000 crore by issuing equity shares through one or more permitted modes including further public offer, rights issue/qualified institutions placement to eligible investors.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) is a private sector commercial bank. As on 30 June 2020, the bank had a network of 566 branches, 5 extension counters, 918 ATMs in 19 states and 1 union territory. Tamil Nadu is the dominant contributor of business for the bank. The bank reported a loss of Rs 112.28 crore in Q1 FY21 as compared to a loss of Rs 237.25 crore recorded in Q1 FY20. Total income during the quarter declined 20.4% Y-o-Y to Rs 538.84 crore.

Shares of LVB declined 1.35% to Rs 18.30 on BSE. The scrip has rallied 75.11% from its 52-week low of Rs 10.45 hit on 30 March 2020.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 44.979. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading between its 50-day moving average (DMA) placed at 19.97 and its 200-day moving average (DMA) placed at 17.12.

