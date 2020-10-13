Basic materials shares gain

Basic materials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index rising 31.78 points or 1.15% at 2784.69 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Vikas Ecotech Ltd (up 4.99%), Vedanta Ltd (up 4.95%),Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 3.73%),Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd (up 3.5%),The Ramco Cements Ltd (up 3.48%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Prism Johnson Ltd (up 3.38%), J K Cements Ltd (up 3.32%), Vinati Organics Ltd (up 3.3%), UltraTech Cement Ltd (up 3.03%), and Mangalam Cement Ltd (up 2.99%).

On the other hand, Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 3.49%), Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (down 3.38%), and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (down 3.16%) moved lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 72.32 or 0.18% at 40666.12.

The Nifty 50 index was up 27.85 points or 0.23% at 11958.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 14.23 points or 0.1% at 14920.99.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 1.53 points or 0.03% at 4940.53.

On BSE,934 shares were trading in green, 777 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

