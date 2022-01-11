Larsen & Toubro dispatches two large Ethylene Oxide Reactors

The Heavy Engineering arm of Larsen & Toubro dispatched two large Ethylene Oxide Reactors, weighing 1,200 Tons each from Hazira, Gujarat to a large petrochemical complex overseas.

This was a repeat order after four identical Reactors were supplied by L&T to the same client in 2020 amidst Covid-19 pandemic during the first wave.

The Reactors were manufactured at L&T's state-of-the-art Heavy Engineering Complex located at Hazira near Surat.

These highly complex reactors are crucial equipment for production of Mono Ethylene Glycol in the petrochemical complex.

