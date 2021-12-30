LIC acquires 2% stake in BPCL

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) bought 4,38,02,790 equity shares or 2.01% stake of Bharat Petroleum Corporation from 11 June 2018 to 28 December 2021.

Post transaction, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) increased its shareholding to 15,25,08,269 equity shares or 7.03% stake from 10,87,05,479 equity shares or 5.011% stake held in Bharat Petroleum Corporation. The deal was executed as market purchase.

As of 30 September 2021, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India held 5.66% stake while the Government of India held 52.98% stake in the PSU OMC.

The PSU company's standalone net profit jumped 19.9% to Rs 2,694.10 crore on a 62.6% surge in net sales to Rs 81,536.67 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Shares of BPCL were trading 0.76% higher at Rs 384.35 on BSE.

