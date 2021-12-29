G G Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd, Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd, Alphageo (India) Ltd and Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 December 2021.

Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd, Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd, Alphageo (India) Ltd and Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 December 2021.

G G Engineering Ltd tumbled 17.84% to Rs 9.9 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 45.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd crashed 6.29% to Rs 75.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18430 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29177 shares in the past one month.

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd lost 6.23% to Rs 30.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83794 shares in the past one month.

Alphageo (India) Ltd shed 5.86% to Rs 366.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6601 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2762 shares in the past one month.

Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd fell 5.52% to Rs 429. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 41660 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44393 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)