Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd, J K Cements Ltd, Minda Industries Ltd and Jaiprakash Associates Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 December 2021.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd tumbled 5.29% to Rs 6.09 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 842.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 423.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd lost 4.88% to Rs 37.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 36.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

J K Cements Ltd crashed 4.84% to Rs 3216.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9248 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6339 shares in the past one month.

Minda Industries Ltd pared 4.05% to Rs 1197.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23342 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45205 shares in the past one month.

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd fell 3.74% to Rs 10.03. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 26.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

