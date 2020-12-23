LT Foods wins 'Significant Achievement Certificate'

-
ALSO READ
Lupin receives USFDA approval for Dimethyl Fumarate Delayed-Release Capsules
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA final approval for Sirolimus Tablets
Glenmark receives final USFDA approval for Tacrolimus Capsules
Glenmark Pharma receives USFDA final approval for Fumarate Delayed-Release Capsules
Lupin gains after launch of tacrolimus capsules
-
Awarded by CII and Food Future FoundationL T Foods has been awarded a 'Significant Achievement Certificate' in the Category of 'Large Value Chain on Basmati Rice, for the year 2020 in a virtual ceremony of 11th CII Award for Food Safety & 1st Food Future Foundation National Award for Sustainable Sourcing.
The award was given on the basis of Impact on Environment in terms of reduction in Water Usage, Energy, reduced use of Chemicals, Pollution and Waste Management and Promotion of biodiversity. The jury also considered Impact of sustainable practices on lives and livelihoods of people, who are a part of the supply chain, quantum of suppliers impacted in the value chain and other quantified Impacts.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU