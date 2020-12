LT Foods wins 'Significant Achievement Certificate'

Awarded by CII and Food Future Foundation

L T Foods has been awarded a 'Significant Achievement Certificate' in the Category of 'Large Value Chain on Basmati Rice, for the year 2020 in a virtual ceremony of 11th CII Award for Food Safety & 1st Food Future Foundation National Award for Sustainable Sourcing.

The award was given on the basis of Impact on Environment in terms of reduction in Water Usage, Energy, reduced use of Chemicals, Pollution and Waste Management and Promotion of biodiversity. The jury also considered Impact of sustainable practices on lives and livelihoods of people, who are a part of the supply chain, quantum of suppliers impacted in the value chain and other quantified Impacts.

