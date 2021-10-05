LTI earns the Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization

Larsen & Toubro Infotech has earned the Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, a validation of a solution partner's deep knowledge, extensive experience and proven expertise in deploying and managing production workloads in the cloud using containers and managing hosted Kubernetes environments in Microsoft Azure.

Only the partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their container-based workload deployment and management practices, earn the Kubernetes on Azure advanced specialization.

