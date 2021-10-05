Opel Vauxhall Finance goes live in Spain with Nucleus Software's FinnOne

Nucleus Software Exports announced that Opel Vauxhall Finance (OVF)has gone live in Spain with the company's flagship lending product, FinnOne. Spain becomes the 9th European country for OVF to go live with FinnOne.

While FinnOne has been supporting businesses for Opel Vauxhall Finance in Europe since 2006, Spain is the latest country that will run OVF business using FinnOne.

The OVF FinnOne partnership began in Italy and then moved on to Belgium, Netherlands, UK, France, Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The OVF portfolio includes a wide range of auto financing products, including consumer loans, leasing, insurance and service contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)