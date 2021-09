LTI enters into strategic partnership with eClinicalHealth

To help decentralize clinical trials

Larsen & Toubro Infotech has entered in a strategic partnership with eClinicalHealth to accelerate digital innovation in R&D Clinical Trials Management process for patient centric drug development. The partnership will help clients decentralize clinical trials setting new benchmarks of excellence in clinical research space.

As part of this strategic partnership, LTI with its digital, technical and life sciences domain capabilities, will help accelerate joint go-to-market pursuits and faster deployment for Clinpal Adopters. The solution will make use of exponential technologies such as analytics and AI to enhance patient engagement and faster clinical studies.

