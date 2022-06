LTI named Snowflake GSI Global Delivery Platform Partner

Larsen & Toubro Infotech has been named the GSI Global Delivery Platform Partner of the Year by Snowflake, the Data Cloud company.

This award was presented at the Snowflake Summit 2022 'The World of Data Collaboration'.

As an Elite Partner of Snowflake, LTI works with leading global organizations providing comprehensive Snowflake implementation and migration services across different industry verticals. This award demonstrates LTI's leadership and excellence in accelerating migrations and implementations on the Snowflake Data Cloud at speed and scale.

