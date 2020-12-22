Lupin gains on getting nod for Rufinamide Oral Suspension

Lupin gained 2.88% to Rs 957.05 after the drug manufacturing company received approval for its Rufinamide Oral Suspension from USFDA to market a generic equivalent of Banzel Oral Suspension of Eisai Inc.

Rufinamide Oral Suspension, 40 mg/ml, is indicated for adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) in pediatric patients 1 year of age and older, and in adults.

According to IQVIA, Rufinamide Oral Suspension, (RLD: Banzel) had estimated annual sales of $124.5 million in the U.S for September 2020.

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company. The company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs in over 100 markets.

