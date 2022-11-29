JUST IN
Lupin launches Formoterol Fumarate Inhalation Solution in US market

Lupin announced the launch of Formoterol Fumarate Inhalation Solution, 20 mcg/2 mL per Unit-Dose Vial, to market a generic equivalent of Perforomist Inhalation Solution, 20 mcg/2 mL, of Mylan Specialty, L.

P.

Formoterol Fumarate Inhalation Solution (RLD Perforomist) had estimated annual sales of USD 268 million in the U. S. (IQVIA MAT September 2022).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 12:25 IST

