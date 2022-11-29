Hindustan Aeronautics announces change in directorate

Hindustan Aeronautics announced that C B Ananthakrishnan, Director (Finance) of the Company will hold the additional charge for the post of Chairman & Managing Director of the Company, for a period of three months w.e.f 01 November 2022 or till the new incumbent takes charge of the post, whichever is earlier.

