Hindustan Aeronautics announces change in directorate

Hindustan Aeronautics announced that C B Ananthakrishnan, Director (Finance) of the Company will hold the additional charge for the post of Chairman & Managing Director of the Company, for a period of three months w.e.f 01 November 2022 or till the new incumbent takes charge of the post, whichever is earlier.

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 10:29 IST

