Lupin Ltd up for fifth session

Lupin Ltd is quoting at Rs 952.95, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.79% in last one year as compared to a 24.07% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.42% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Lupin Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 952.95, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.09% on the day, quoting at 17392.15. The Sensex is at 58360.9, up 0.98%. Lupin Ltd has risen around 9.36% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Lupin Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14135.5, up 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.1 lakh shares in last one month.

Lupin Ltd is down 4.79% in last one year as compared to a 24.07% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.42% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

