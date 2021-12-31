CMI Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
MSP Steel & Power Ltd, Essar Shipping Ltd, BGR Energy Systems Ltd and Refex Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 December 2021.
CMI Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 48.3 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9736 shares in the past one month.
MSP Steel & Power Ltd soared 19.97% to Rs 16.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 43.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.49 lakh shares in the past one month.
Essar Shipping Ltd surged 19.96% to Rs 13.52. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.09 lakh shares in the past one month.
BGR Energy Systems Ltd rose 16.71% to Rs 83.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53416 shares in the past one month.
Refex Industries Ltd jumped 16.61% to Rs 146. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19602 shares in the past one month.
