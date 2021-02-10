LupinLife launches ayurvedic energy supplement Be One

-
-
LupinLife, consumer healthcare business of Lupin announced the launch of a new ayurvedic energy supplement for men, Be One.
Be One is a 100% Ayurvedic health and wellness supplement specially developed for men to help them stay energized and healthy. It is scientifically tested and contains 100% ayurvedic natural ingredients including ashwagandha, shatavari and shilajit that boost energy levels and improve immunity.
Ministry of Ayush has recognised ashwagandha and pippali for their immunomodulatory properties. Additionally, both are also recognized as ingredients for building immunity by National Clinical Management Protocol for COVID-19.
