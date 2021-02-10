HFCL rolls out new dual band range of Wi-Fi 6 products

HFCL announced that the Company has strengthened its portfolio of Wireless Solutions with the roll-out of new dual band Wi-Fi 6 products in addition to the existing Wi-Fi 5 range of products.
The Company has joined hands with Qualcomm Technologies for its newly developed Wi-Fi 6 portfolio of products.
HFCL 10 new product range consisting of Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Dual Band Outdoor and Indoor Access Points and Telco Grade Cloud NMS support for comprehensive security features like WPA3, IEEE 802.1X and IEEE 802.11i, to ensure higher encryption & secure data transfer of numerous simultaneously connected devices.
The Company shall market the new Wi-Fi 6 Products under its own brand name of 10 by HFCL.
