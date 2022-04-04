Mahindra launches new Alfa CNG in Passenger and Cargo variants

-
ALSO READ
Mahindra Electric Mobility launches new electric 3-wheeler - e Alfa Cargo
Alfa Ica (India) standalone net profit rises 45.45% in the September 2021 quarter
Alfa Ica (India) standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the December 2021 quarter
DLL, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services extend long-standing U.S. JV
Ideal Finance rebrands itself to Mahindra Ideal Finance
-
Mahindra Electric Mobility, part of the Mahindra Group, today announced the launch of its new Alfa CNG Passenger and Cargo variants, based on its popular Alfa brand.
The new variant is attractively priced at Rs 2,57,000 lakh for the Alfa Passenger DX BS6 CNG and Rs 2,57,800 for the Alfa Load Plus (ex-showroom Lucknow).
Additionally, an Alfa Cargo and Passenger owner can save up to Rs 4,00,000 extra in 5 years on fuel expenses when compared to diesel cargo 3-wheelers vehicles.
The vehicles will be available across Mahindra dealerships in Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU