Mahindra launches new Alfa CNG in Passenger and Cargo variants

Mahindra Electric Mobility, part of the Mahindra Group, today announced the launch of its new Alfa CNG Passenger and Cargo variants, based on its popular Alfa brand.

The new variant is attractively priced at Rs 2,57,000 lakh for the Alfa Passenger DX BS6 CNG and Rs 2,57,800 for the Alfa Load Plus (ex-showroom Lucknow).

Additionally, an Alfa Cargo and Passenger owner can save up to Rs 4,00,000 extra in 5 years on fuel expenses when compared to diesel cargo 3-wheelers vehicles.

The vehicles will be available across Mahindra dealerships in Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh.

