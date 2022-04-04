Bajaj Auto records 20% drop in March sales volumes

Bajaj Auto achieved total sales of 2,97,188 units in month of March 2022 compared to 3,69,448 units in March 2021, recording a decline of 20%.

Total sales include domestic sale of 1,26,752 units and export of 1,70,436 units.

For FY22, the company's total sales stood higher by 8% at 43,08,433 units compared to corresponding period of previous year. For FY22, domestic sales declined 6% to 18,01,807 units while exports rose 22% to 25,06,626 units.

