Mahindra Lifespace Developers launches India's first Net Zero Energy residential project in Bengaluru

Mahindra Lifespace Developers has established a new benchmark in the field of sustainable development with the launch of India's first Net Zero Energy residential project, Mahindra Eden, in Bengaluru; certified by Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

The unique design features of this residential development are together expected to save over 18 lakh kWh electricity annually, equivalent to powering over 800 homes.

The remaining energy demand for the project will be met from renewable sources through both on-site solar and wind energy systems, and purchase of green energy from the grid.

