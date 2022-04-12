Tata Motors Group reports muted global wholesales

Registers global wholesales at 3.34 lakh units in Q4 FY22

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q4 FY22, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 3,34,884 nos., higher by 2%, as compared to Q4 FY21.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q4 FY22 were at 1,22, 147 nos., higher by 12%, over Q4 FY21.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q4 FY22 were at 2, 12,737 nos., lower by 4% as compared to Q4 FY22.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 89,148 vehicles (**JLR number for Q4 FY22 includes CJLR volumes of 12,622 units). Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 19,570 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 69,578 vehicles.

*Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors.

**CJLR - It is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)