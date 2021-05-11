Mahindra & Mahindra provides update on impact of Covid-19

Mahindra & Mahindra announced that with the rampant spread of the Second Wave of COVID-19 and Lockdowns enforced in various States / Parts of the Country coupled with disruption in the supply of oxygen for industrial use, demand and supply for Vehicles and Tractors is expected to be impacted temporarily.

In addition, on the supply side, global shortage of micro-processors (semi-conductors) used in Electronic Control Unit (ECUs) fitted in different components / aggregates for Vehicles continues to pose challenges to the smooth Production Schedules.

In view of this, the Company is carefully reviewing the demand & supply situation and re-calibrating its operations accordingly while protecting the interest of its customers, dealers and suppliers.

The endeavour is to ensure optimal level of inventory at plants & dealerships in order to be prepared for a rebound in demand once the situation returns to normalcy.

