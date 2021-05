Prism Johnson update on scheme of arrangement and amalgamation

Scheme becomes effective on 11 May 2021

Prism Johnson announced that the company has filed, with the Registrar of Companies/Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the certified copy of the Order passed by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Hyderabad Bench sanctioning the Composite Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation amongst Prism Johnson, H. & R. Johnson (India) TBK, Milano Bathroom Fittings, Silica Ceramica , TBK Rangoli Tile Bath Kitchen, TBK Venkataramiah Tile Bath Kitchen, TBK Samiyaz Tile Bath Kitchen and their respective shareholders and creditors (Scheme).

Accordingly, the Scheme has become effective on 11 May 2021 with Appointed Date being 01 April 2018.

