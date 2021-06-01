Mahindra & Mahindra sells 22,843 tractors in May 2021

Mahindra & Mahindra announced its tractor sales numbers for May 2021, which indicate a clear growth path in the upcoming season. Domestic sales in May 2021 were at 22843 units, as against 24017 units during May 2020. Exports for the month stood at 1341 units.
Commenting on the performance, Hemant Sikka, President - Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra said, We have sold 22843 tractors in the domestic market during May 2021. In May, COVID spread in rural markets led to stringent lockdowns, leading to deferment of tractor purchase and limited operations at dealerships.
While state specific lockdowns and localized restrictions continue, it is heartening to see the Covid cases reducing sharply. This is leading to sharp improvement in farmer sentiments and green shoots of recovery are visible, especially since the last week, as farmers start preparing their land for upcoming Kharif crop season. A bumper Rabi harvest, record procurement, food prices holding up, gradual opening up of Mandis and expectations of a normal monsoon will pave the way for growth in the upcoming season. In the exports market, we have sold 1341 tractors with a growth of 314% over last year.
