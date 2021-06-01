Jubilant Pharma to invest USD 92 mn for expansion of sterlite injectable manufacturing facility

At its Spokane site in Washington

Jubilant Pharma, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jubilant Pharmova, announced US$92 million investment to expand sterile injectable manufacturing capacity at its Spokane site in Washington, US.

This investment is being made to set up a high speed 400 vials a minute injectable fill line with isolator technology, which will enhance the Spokane facility's capacity by 50%.

This expansion will also include two 300 sq feet Lyophilizers. This expansion will be spread over 50,000 sq feet at the Spokane facility and will be commercially operational by the end CY24.

