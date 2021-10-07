Mahindra XUV700 clocks 25,000 bookings within minutes of launch

Mahindra XUV700 today clocked 25,000 bookings in 57 minutes of its booking commencement which is an unprecedented milestone in the Indian automotive industry.

The volume of 25,000 XUV700s made available today at the launch prices reflects up to six months of production depending on the variant. It also makes the XUV700 the first four-wheeler in India to hit this milestone.

Bookings will now reopen starting 10am on 8th October.

