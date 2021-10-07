Balaji Amines temporarily suspends operations of DMF plant

Balaji Amines announced that a small incident took place in its unit III demethylformamide (DMF) plant due to which leakages/breakdown occurred.

While rectifying this, the company is adding some debottlenecking activities to increase capacity which may take two to three weeks' time. During this period, the DMF plant will not be in operational.

