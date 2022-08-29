Market ends with deep cuts; NSE VIX jumps 8.3%

The headline equity barometers ended with major cuts amid weak global cues. The Nifty closed below the 17,350 mark. FMCG and oil & gas stocks were in the green while IT, media and private bank shares witnessed a bit of a selling pressure. Investor sentiments were dented as Fed Chair in his address last week flagged the likely need for restrictive monetary policy to curb high inflation.

As per provisional closing basis, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 861.25 points or 1.46% to 57,972.62. The Nifty 50 index lost 246 points or 1.40% to 17,312.90.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.80% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.57%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,455 shares rose and 2,037 shares fell. A total of 211 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 8.30% to 19.7275.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index fell 2.18% to 2,041.15, continuing its three days losing streak. The index lost 2.73% in three trading sessions.

Among the components of the Nifty Media index, Network 18 Media & Investments (down 5.95%), TV18 Broadcast (down 3.67%), Inox Leisure (down 3.04%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 2.52%) and Dish TV India (down 2.04%) were the top losers.

Among the other losers were Nazara Technologies (down 2.04%), Saregama India (down 1.51%), PVR (down 1.01%), Sun TV Network (down 0.33%).

On the other hand, Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 3.56%) edged higher.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Reliance Industries (RIL) declined 0.84%. The company's chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani addressed the 45th annual general meeting (AGM) today, 29 August 2022. Mukesh Ambani started his address by thanking PM Modi for providing a roadmap for the next 25 years. On the economic health of India, he said, " India stands as a beacon of growth and stability amid the global crisis". Ambani said that the company has done active trials of 5G use cases ranging from augmented reality, virtual reality, low-latency cloud gaming, network slicing and multi-tenancy for video delivery, TV streaming, connected hospitals, and industrial applications.

UltraTech Cement fell 0.17% after the Aditya Birla group company said that it has completed expansion of 1.3 mtpa capacity at Dalla Cement Works in Uttar Pradesh. This is part of the first phase of capacity expansion announced in December 2020, said the company in a statement on Friday, 26 August 2022.

Tata Steel slipped 2.23%. The steel major has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Punjab for setting up a 0.75 million tonne per annum (MnTPA) long products steel plant with a scrap-based electric arc furnace (EAF).

The company said that this initiative to set up the greenfield facility at Kadiana Khurd, Hitech Valley, Ludhiana in Punjab is a part of Tata Steel's commitment to investing in a circular economy and transitioning to low-carbon steelmaking through the steel recycling route. It is a step aligned to the Company's goal of achieving Net Zero carbon emission by 2045, it added.

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) shed 2.91%. The company on Monday said that it has won a 5-year, multi-million-dollar deal from BMW Group to provide high end engineering services for the company's suite of infotainment consoles targeted for its family of hybrid vehicles. The BMW Group, is the world's leading manufacturer of premium automobiles and motorcycles, and provider of premium financial and mobility services.

Andhra Paper rallied 4.61% after the company's board approved a capital expenditure (capex) plan of Rs 400 crore. Out of the total capex of Rs 400 crore, an estimated amount of Rs 113 crore shall be towards equipment reliability & sustainability of the current levels of production.

Sansera Engineering advanced 6.61% after the company said it won over Rs 50.8 crore repeat order from a marquee North American manufacturer of EV passenger cars. Sansera has received order confirmation for three components from a marquee North American manufacturer of EV passenger cars.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals rose 0.22% after the pharma giant announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Chlorthalidone Tablets USP. Meanwhile, the pharmaceutical company also announced that it has completed the USFDA Remote Regulatory Assessment (RRA) for its bioequivalence facility, bio-analytical division, located at Vadodara, without any observations. The RRA was conducted from 22 August 2022 to 26 August 2022.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals slipped 1.21% after the US FDA classified the company's Goa (India) facility inspection as Official Action Indicated (OAI). The United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) had inspected Glenmark's Goa (India) facility from May 12 to May 20, 2022. Post the inspection, the American drug regulator issued Form-483 with five observations.

Praj Industries jumped 4.25% after a domestic broker initiated its coverage on the stock with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 507 per share. The broker added that it anticipates Praj Industries' revenue/PAT CAGR at 17.4%/29.3% over FY2022-25E led by robust order book, healthy tender pipeline, strong market leadership, pickup in execution, better operational efficiencies and well managed working capital cycle.

Global Markets:

The Dow Jones index futures were down 298 points, indicating a negative opening in the US stocks today.

Shares in Europe and Asia slumped on Monday as the mounting risk of more aggressive rate hikes in the United States.

Powell's comments were echoed by European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel over the weekend. Schnabel reaffirmed the view that central banks must act aggressively to tackle rising inflation, even if that means dragging their economies into a recession.

Profits at China's industrial firms sank in July. Profits at China's industrial firms fell 1.1% in January-July from a year earlier, wiping out the 1% growth logged during the first six months, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Saturday.

US stocks dropped sharply on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in his Jackson Hole speech the central bank won't back off in its fight against rapid inflation.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell warned that rising interest rates will cause some pain to the U. S. economy, saying higher interest rates likely will persist for some time. He said the Fed's decision in September will depend on the totality of the incoming data and the evolving outlook.

