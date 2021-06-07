Market extends gain; broader market trades firm

Equity indices further extended gains and hit fresh intraday high in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the crucial 15,750 level. Sentiment got a boost as fresh COVID-19 cases in India continued to decline and vaccination pace picked up.

At 14:24 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 235.99 points or 0.45% at 52,336.37. The Nifty 50 index gained 93.8 points or 0.6% at 15,764.50. The Nifty hit a record high at 15,773.45 in mid afternoon trade.

The broader market outperformed the benchmark indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.92%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 1.42%.

Buyers outpaced sellers. On the BSE, 2,272 shares rose and 809 shares fell.

A total of 147 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,499.37 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,175.01 crore in the Indian equity market on 4 June 2021, provisional data showed.

COVID-19 Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 17,33,15,599 with 37,29,410 deaths. India reported 14,01,609 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 3,49,186 deaths while 2,71,59,180 patients have been discharged, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

India reported 1.14 lakh daily new cases in last 24 hours, lowest in 60 days. Declining trend sustained with less than two lakh daily cases since 10 successive days. Active cases decreased by 77,449 in last 24 hours.

Economy:

The gross goods and services tax (GST) revenue collected in the month of May 2021 is Rs 1,02,709 crore of which CGST is Rs 17,592 crore, SGST is Rs 22,653, IGST is Rs 53,199 crore (including Rs 26,002 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 9,265 crore (including Rs 868 crore collected on import of goods). The revenues for the month of May 2021 are 65% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. This would be eighth month in a row that GST revenues have crossed Rs 1 lakh crore mark.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index rose 0.63% to 27,165.80. The index has gained nearly 1% in three days.

Mphasis (up 3.1%), Wipro (up 1.52%), Mindtree (up 1.24%), HCL Tech (up 1.24%), HCL Tech (up 0.98%), Larsen & Toubro Infotech (up 0.5%) and TCS (up 0.44%) climbed.

Numbers to Track:

In the foreign exchange market, the partially convertible rupee rose to 72.8350 compared with its previous closing of 72.99.

MCX Gold futures for 4 June 2021 settlement shed 0.29% to Rs 48,85.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.1% to 90.22.

The yield on 10-year benchmark federal paper fell to 6.023% from 6.028% recorded at the close of the previous trading session.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2021 settlement fell 33 cents to $71.56 a barrel. The contract had rose 0.81% to settle at $71.89 in the previous trading session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)