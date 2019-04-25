Market extends gains

Key indices extended gains in mid-morning trade. At 11:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 188.46 points or 0.48% at 39,243.14. The index was up 67.05 points or 0.57% at 11,793.20.

Trading could be volatile as traders roll over positions in the F&O segment from the near month April 2019 series to May 2019 series. The April 2019 F&O contracts expire today, 25 April 2019.

Key indices nudged higher in early trade on buying demand in index pivotals. Stocks hovered in positive zone after an initial upmove.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.31%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.55%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was positive. On the BSE, 1157 shares rose and 873 shares fell. A total of 143 shares were unchanged.

rose 0.08% ahead of its January-March 2019 quarterly earnings today, 25 April 2019.

fell 0.73% ahead of its January-March 2019 quarterly earnings today, 25 April 2019.

Realty stocks rose. Housing Development and Infrastructure (up 1.25%), (up 0.03%), Unitech (up 4.72%), Sobha (up 0.67%), (up 0.21%), (up 1.27%) and (up 0.62%) rose. (down 0.34%) fell.

Real Estate gained 4.88%. With reference to titled, "Seeking realty business exit, sounds out ally Blackstone", Real Estate clarified after market hours yesterday, 24 April 2019, that it has been engaged in its business reorganization exercise for quite some time in the past at different intervals, and have been keeping the exchanges informed on such related developments, if any. In respect of such reorganization of the company's businesses many informal discussions keep on raking place, from time to time, and the company do not comment on speculations with respect to such discussions.

Overseas, Asian shares were trading lower on Thursday as a surprise deterioration in German business morale rekindled fears of slowing global growth. US stocks slipped on Wednesday after ending the previous session with a record as investors waited for more earnings reports.

