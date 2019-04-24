Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index gains 1.84%, NIFTY jumps 1.30%

-
Nifty Energy index closed up 1.84% at 16305.75 today. The index has gained 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd added 5.47%, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd jumped 3.76% and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd rose 2.99%.
The Nifty Energy index has soared 18.00% over last one year compared to the 10.47% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index gained 1.54% and Nifty Services Sector index increased 1.41% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 1.30% to close at 11726.15 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 1.27% to close at 39054.68 today.
