Market may open higher

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 49 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are mostly trading higher on Friday following overnight gains for tech stocks stateside as the Nasdaq Composite rebounded.

In US, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rebounded from two days of declines on Thursday as beaten-down chipmakers led gains, but losses in Walt Disney due to slowing subscriber growth in its streaming video service weighed on the Dow.

Domestic markets:

Back home, domestic equity benchmarks ended with deep cuts on Thursday. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 433.13 points or 0.72% at 59,919.69. The Nifty 50 index lost 143.60 points or 0.80% to close at 17,873.60.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,637.46 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 445.76 crore in the Indian equity market on 11 November, provisional data showed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)