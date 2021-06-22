Market may open in positive zone

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 82 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading higher on Tuesday, tracking a U.S. equity rebound as the prospect of very gradual policy tightening tempers some of the concerns about the Federal Reserve's hawkish tilt.

Wall Street rallied on Monday as investors piled back in to energy and other sectors expected to outperform as the economy rebounds from the pandemic.

Domestic markets:

Back home, the domestic equity benchmarks settled with modest gains on Monday. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, gained 230.01 points or 0.44% at 52,574.46. The Nifty 50 index rose 63.15 points or 0.40% at 15,746.50.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,244.71 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 138.09 crore in the Indian equity market on 21 June, provisional data showed.

