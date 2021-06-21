Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 4.11%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 4.11% at 2477.25 today. The index is up 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd gained 20.00%, Central Bank of India jumped 19.80% and Indian Overseas Bank added 19.80%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 75.00% over last one year compared to the 53.71% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index added 2.33% and Nifty Energy index increased 1.37% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.40% to close at 15746.5 while the SENSEX added 0.44% to close at 52574.46 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)