Market may see volatility on F&O expiry

Trading of index futures on the stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 77 points at the opening bell. Trading could be volatile as traders roll over positions in the F&O segment from the near month March 2019 series to April 2019 series. The March 2019 F&O contracts expire today, 28 March 2019.

Overseas, shares in declined on Thursday following an overnight slip on Wall Street after the closely-watched 10-year Treasury yield touched its lowest in more than a year. U.S. stocks on Wednesday bounced off session lows but finished in the red as sentiment remained sensitive to mounting signs of slowing global growth, reflected in falling bond yields on the heels of increasingly dovish central banks.

On the U.S.- trade front, U.S. Trade and are set to resume negotiations with their Chinese counterparts in on Thursday, in a bid to strike a deal on trade.

In economic data, the U.S. trade deficit narrowed in January to a five-month low of $51.1 billion versus $59.9 billion in December. Data from China's National Bureau of Statistics, meanwhile, showed that profits at industrial firms fell by 14% in January and February, the largest decline since 2011.

In the U.K., is staking her premiership on Brexit after she said she would quit if the deal that she supports is passed, according to

Back home,key equity benchmarks ended with modest losses after a volatile session yesterday, 27 March 2019. Investors booked profits amid mixed cues from other Asian shares and negative cues from European market. The Nifty retracted after crossing 10,500 mark in morning trade. The Sensex fell 100.53 points or 0.26% to settle at 38,132.88. The index fell 38.20 points or 0.33% to settle at 11,445.05.

The trading activity on that day showed that the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 1,481.11 crore yesterday, 27 March 2019, as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 134.92 crore yesterday, 27 March 2019, as per provisional data.

