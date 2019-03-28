Strong market breadth

Key indices hovered in positive zone in mid-morning trade. At 11:26 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 162.93 points or 0.43% at 38,295.81. The index was up 59.15 points or 0.52% at 11,504.20. IT stocks gained.

The market sentiment was boosted by data showing that foreign funds and domestic funds, both, were net buyers of Indian stocks yesterday, 27 March 2019. The trading activity on that day showed that the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 1,481.11 crore yesterday, 27 March 2019, as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 134.92 crore yesterday, 27 March 2019, as per provisional data.

Key indices nudged higher in early trade on buying demand in index pivotals. Stocks extended gains and hit fresh intraday high in morning trade.

Trading could be volatile as traders roll over positions in the F&O segment from the near month March 2019 series to April 2019 series. The March 2019 F&O contracts expire today, 28 March 2019.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.56%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.68%. Both these indices outperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was strong. On the BSE, 1431 shares rose and 712 shares fell. A total of 111 shares were unchanged.

rose 0.09% after the company said its construction arm has secured significant contracts from clients across different states in The announcement was made during trading hours today, 28 March 2019.

IT stocks gained. (up 0.9%), (up 1.6%), (up 0.57%), (up 2.91%), (up 0.75%), (up 1.26%), (up 0.38%), (up 0.22%) and (up 1.18%) rose.

rose 2.51%. announced that it has received final approval for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA), tablets, 2.5 mg, 5 mg 10 mg and 20 mg from the Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). tablets are a generic version of Eli Lilly's tablets. The drug is indicated for the (ED), the signs and symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) and ED and the signs and symptoms of BPH (EDIBPH). The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 27 March 2019.

Overseas, Asian stocks declined on Thursday following an overnight slip on Wall Street after the closely-watched 10-year Treasury yield touched its lowest in more than a year. U.S. stocks on Wednesday bounced off session lows but finished in the red as sentiment remained sensitive to mounting signs of slowing global growth, reflected in falling bond yields on the heels of increasingly dovish central banks.

On the U.S.- trade front, U.S. Trade and are set to resume negotiations with their Chinese counterparts in on Thursday, in a bid to strike a deal on trade.

In economic data, the U.S. trade deficit narrowed in January to a five-month low of $51.1 billion versus $59.9 billion in December. Data from China's National Bureau of Statistics, meanwhile, showed that profits at industrial firms fell by 14% in January and February, the largest decline since 2011.

In the U.K., is staking her premiership on Brexit after she said she would quit if the deal that she supports is passed, according to

