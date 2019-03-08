Market snaps 4-day rising streak

Key equity benchmarks snapped gains in past four consecutive sessions, dragged by weakness in IT and The Nifty managed to settle above the psychological 11,000 mark. Weak global cues amid concern over sluggish global growth spoiled investors sentiment.

The Sensex fell 53.99 points or 0.15% to settle at 36,671.43. The rose 28.17 points, or 0.08% at the day's high of 36,753.59. The fell 132.49 points, or 0.36% at the day's low of 36,592.93.

The fell 22.80 points or 0.21% to settle at 11,035.40. The index fell 9.20 points, or 0.08% at the day's high of 11,049. The index fell 49.25 points, or 0.45% at the day's low of 11,008.95.

The indices opened with small losses and declined further to hit fresh intraday low in morning trade. Benchmarks trimmed losses in mid-morning trade. Indices were trading near day's low in early afternoon trade. Benchmarks hit fresh intraday low in afternoon trade. Indices turned range bound in mid-afternoon trade.

Among secondary barometers, the BSE Mid-Cap index and the BSE Small-Cap index fell by 0.08% each.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was negative. On BSE, 1212 shares rose and 1429 shares fell. A total of 147 shares were unchanged.

Among the sectoral indices on BSE, the S&P BSE Metal index (down 1.57%), the S&P BSE IT index (down 0.88%), the (down 0.69%) underperformed the Sensex. The (up 0.96%), the index (up 1.09%), the (up 0.54%) outperformed the Sensex.

declined. (down 2.78%), (down 2.57%), (down 2.43%), Steel Authority of (down 2.11%), (down 2.02%), (down 1.6%), (down 1.07%), (down 0.84%) and (down 0.52%), edged lower. rose 1.15%.

Most IT shares declined. (down 2.53%), (down 1.54%), (down 1.54%), (down 1.48%) and (down 0.13%), edged lower. (up 0.32%), (up 0.38%), (up 0.48%) and (up 0.54%), edged higher.

fell 4.58%. The company issued clarification during trading hours today, 8 March 2019, regarding news item captioned, " To Sell Up To Rs 700-Crore Stake In " clarified that on 7 March 2019, Azim Premji Trust, an entity forming part of the and group, sought pre-clearance for a proposal to sell the company's equity shares. The company granted pre-clearance for the aforesaid proposal on 7 March 2019. The company processes requests for pre-clearance for trading by insiders in the usual course and there is no statutory requirement to report the same to the stock exchanges.

On 8 March 2019, the company informed that sold 2,66,66,667 equity shares of the company on BSE. The aforesaid sale of shares is an independent transaction undertaken by and the company is not a party to any negotiations regarding the same.

fell 3.99%. in February 2019 were 38,288 vehicles, down 4.1% compared to February last year. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 7 March 2019.

(RIL) fell 0.26%. The company, through a wholly owned subsidiary, has entered into an MoU with to sub-lease land of about 4000 acres along with the associated development rights by making an initial payment of Rs 2180 crore subject to fulfilment of certain conditions. NMSEZ, as part of a tender process, was allotted this land in 2006 to develop an SEZ. is owned 26% by CIDCO and 74% by other investors. The group of RIL has indirect interest in The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 7 March 2019.

fell 0.95%. L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has won a significant order from (ONGC). The announcement was made during market hours today, 8 March 2019.

fell 1.42%. The company announced that it has received approval for its Atorvastatin Calcium Tablets USP, 10 mg, 20 mg, 40 mg, and 80 mg, from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market a generic version of Pfizer Inc's tablets, 10 mg, 20 mg, 40 mg and 80 mg. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 7 March 2019.

rose 2.52% after the company said it has bagged hybrid annuity project (HAM) with bid project cost of Rs 920 crore and first year O&M cost of Rs 3 crore from National Highways Authority of (NHAI), for the work of 'Four Laning of Oddanchatram - Madathukulam section of NH - 209 under Bharatmala Pariyojna Phase - I under the category of Residual Works of NHDP on HAM in the Tamil Nadu' with a concession period of 17 years including construction period of 2 years from the appointed date. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 7 March 2019.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 69.97, compared with closing of 70 during the previous trading session.

In global commodities markets, Brent edged lower. Brent for May 2019 settlement was off $1.12 at $65.18 a barrel.

Overseas, European shares fell as investors continue to digest news of further stimulus in the euro zone. The (ECB) cut its growth forecast for 2019 and announced a fresh round of stimulus to aid banks in the region. ECB said the central cut its growth estimate to 1.1%, down from a 1.7% expansion forecast released in December. The ECB's announcements come amid lingering concerns over a possible economic slowdown across the globe.

German plunged at the start of the year, the said Friday. Total orders for the key sector declined 2.6% month-to-month in January.

Asian shares declined on the back of an overnight slide in the US market, as investors grappled with fresh concerns over the state of the global economy. China's fell sharply last month, official data released on Friday showed. tumbled 20.7% from a year earlier in February. fell 5.2% following January's 1.5% drop. China's total trade surplus stood at $4.12 billion, narrowing sharply from the $39.16 billion surplus in January.

US stocks finished lower for a fourth straight session Thursday on mounting evidence of a slowing global economy.

