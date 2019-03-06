Sensex, Nifty come off day's high

The market came off day's high and was trading with modest gains in morning trade. At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 67.57 points or 0.19% at 36,510.11. The Nifty 50 index was up 28.15 points or 0.26% at 11,015.60. The Nifty crossed the psychologically important 11,000 mark.
Among secondary barometers, the BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.58%. The BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.83%. Both these indices outperformed the Sensex.
The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was strong. On BSE, 1470 shares rose and 657 shares fell. A total of 104 shares were unchanged.
ICICI Bank (up 2.01%), State Bank of India (up 1.79%), Vedanta (up 1.40%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.16%), ITC (up 1.06%), ONGC (up 0.87%) and Reliance Industries (up 0.68%), were the major Sensex gainers.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 1.37%), HCL Technologies (down 1.14%), Hero MotoCorp (down 1.13%), Tata Motors (down 1.06%), Yes Bank (down 1.05%) and Axis Bank (down 1.02%), were the major Sensex losers.
Larsen & Toubro was up 0.83%. The company announced during trading hours today, 6 March 2019, that heavy civil infrastructure business of L&T Construction has secured orders from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation for the design and construction of the phase - 2 works.
Cipla was down 0.46%. Cipla before trading hours today, 6 March 2019, announced a phased launch of generic cinacalcet hydrochloride tablets (30mg, 60mg and 90mg) in the USA. The launch is a subject of ongoing litigation.
Cipla's cinacalcet hydrochloride tablets (30mg, 60mg and 90mg) is AB-rated generic therapeutic equivalent version of Sensipar, a branded drug marketed by Amgen, Inc. Cinacalcet tablets are indicated for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism (HPT) in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis, for the treatment of hypercalcemia in adult patients with Parathyroid Carcinoma, and for treatment of severe hypercalcemia in adult patients with primary HPT who are unable to undergo parathyroidectomy.
On the economic front, the unemployment rate in February 2019 was 7.2%. This was higher than the 7.1% unemployment rate in January 2019 and much higher than the 5.9% unemployment rate in February 2018 or the 5% in February 2017, according to data compiled by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) that was released on Tuesday.
Overseas, shares in Asia were mixed, following an overnight slip on Wall Street as investors watched developments on the US-China trade front.
US stocks finished lower Monday, as investors turned cautious after initially cheering reports that the US and China were close to completing a landmark trade deal. Profit booking on the back of a two-month rally from December lows also weighed on sentiment.
Meanwhile, the US reportedly plans to end preferential trade status for India, under a scheme which allows certain products to enter the US duty-free. President Donald Trump reportedly said India had failed to assure the US it would provide reasonable access to its markets. India said the US move would have a "minimal economic impact", reports added.
On the US data front, the Institute for Supply Management's survey of senior executives at banks, retailers, restaurants and the like rose to 59.7% last month from 56.7% in January.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU