Sensex, Nifty come off day's high

The market came off day's high and was trading with modest gains in morning trade. At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 67.57 points or 0.19% at 36,510.11. The index was up 28.15 points or 0.26% at 11,015.60. The Nifty crossed the psychologically important 11,000 mark.

Among secondary barometers, the BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.58%. The BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.83%. Both these indices outperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was strong. On BSE, 1470 shares rose and 657 shares fell. A total of 104 shares were unchanged.

(up 2.01%), (up 1.79%), (up 1.40%), (up 1.16%), ITC (up 1.06%), (up 0.87%) and (up 0.68%), were the major Sensex gainers.

(down 1.37%), (down 1.14%), (down 1.13%), (down 1.06%), (down 1.05%) and (down 1.02%), were the major Sensex losers.

was up 0.83%. The company announced during trading hours today, 6 March 2019, that heavy civil infrastructure business of L&T Construction has secured orders from for the design and construction of the phase - 2 works.

was down 0.46%. before trading hours today, 6 March 2019, announced a phased launch of generic hydrochloride tablets (30mg, 60mg and 90mg) in the USA. The launch is a subject of ongoing litigation.

Cipla's hydrochloride tablets (30mg, 60mg and 90mg) is AB-rated generic therapeutic equivalent version of Sensipar, a branded drug marketed by Amgen, Inc. tablets are indicated for the treatment of (HPT) in adult patients with (CKD) on dialysis, for the treatment of in adult patients with Parathyroid Carcinoma, and for treatment of in adult patients with primary HPT who are unable to undergo parathyroidectomy.

On the economic front, the unemployment rate in February 2019 was 7.2%. This was higher than the 7.1% unemployment rate in January 2019 and much higher than the 5.9% unemployment rate in February 2018 or the 5% in February 2017, according to data compiled by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) that was released on Tuesday.

Overseas, shares in were mixed, following an overnight slip on Wall Street as investors watched developments on the US- trade front.

US stocks finished lower Monday, as investors turned cautious after initially cheering reports that the US and were close to completing a landmark trade deal. Profit booking on the back of a two-month rally from December lows also weighed on sentiment.

Meanwhile, the US reportedly plans to end preferential trade status for India, under a scheme which allows certain products to enter the US duty-free. reportedly said had failed to assure the US it would provide reasonable access to its markets. said the US move would have a "minimal economic impact", reports added.

On the US data front, the Institute for Supply Management's survey of senior executives at banks, retailers, restaurants and the like rose to 59.7% last month from 56.7% in January.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)