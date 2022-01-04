Maruti Suzuki India Ltd in demand

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is quoting at Rs 7623.35, up 1.32% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.42% in last one year as compared to a 24.86% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.01% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 7623.35, up 1.32% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.59% on the day, quoting at 17730.05. The Sensex is at 59598.96, up 0.7%. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has risen around 8.24% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.93% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11114.55, down 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.28 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 56.45 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

