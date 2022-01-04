Axis Bank Ltd up for third consecutive session

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 704.75, up 1.21% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.07% in last one year as compared to a 24.86% jump in NIFTY and a 15.68% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

Axis Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 704.75, up 1.21% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.59% on the day, quoting at 17730.05. The Sensex is at 59598.96, up 0.7%. Axis Bank Ltd has gained around 6.28% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36421.9, up 0.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 63.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 79.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 707, up 1.28% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 23.51 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

