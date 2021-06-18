Maruti Suzuki India reduces price of Eeco Ambulance

Maruti Suzuki India announced that as per the Notification No. 05/2021, released by the Ministry of Finance, the GST rate on Eeco Ambulance has been reduced from 28% to 12% till 30 September 2021.

Accordingly, there will be a reduction in the Ex-Showroom price of Eeco Ambulance and the revised Ex-showroom price applicable in Delhi will be Rs. 6,16,875/-.

This change is applicable for vehicles invoiced by the Company to dealers as well as vehicles invoiced by dealerships to customers w.e.f. date of notification i.e. 14 June 2021

