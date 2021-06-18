Datamatics Global updates on acquisition of 49.50% stake in Cybercom Datamatics Information Solutions

Datamatics Global Services announced that the acquisition of 49.50% stake in Cybercom Datamatics Information Solutions from Cybercom Group AB, will now be completed in one or more tranches on or before 30 September 2021.

All other terms and conditions for acquisition of shares will remain the same.

